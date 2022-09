JURY SELECTION TO BEGIN IN KNAPP MURDER TRIAL IN LE MARS

JURY SELECTION BEGINS TUESDAY MORNING IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY TRIAL OF A MERRILL, IOWA MAN CHARGED FOR THE MURDER OF HIS STEP SON, AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGAINST HIS WIFE.

84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY FOR THE MAY 11TH, 2020 SHOTGUN SHOOTING DEATH OF KEVIN JUZEK.

KNAPP IS ALSO CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ABUSE AND WILLFUL INJURY FOR STRIKING HIS WIFE IN THE HEAD AND BREAKING HER HAND DURING THE SAME DISTURBANCE. AT THEIR RURAL MERRILL HOME.

AN EVALUATION FOUND KNAPP COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL.

THE TRIAL WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LE MARS.