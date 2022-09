ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING

AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY.

35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE.

THE DIXON COUNTY SHERIFF WAS CONTACTED BY A WOMAN AROUND 4:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON WHO SAID A MAN IN A PICKUP TRUCK HAD FIRED A GUN AT HER AND HER CHILD.

NEITHER OF THE TWO WERE STRUCK BY THE BULLET, WHICH STRUCK HER HOME, AND THE WOMAN IDENTIFIED THE TRUCK AS BELONGING TO CHASE.

DIXON COUNTY AUTHORITIES ALONG WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL AND DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTIES WENT TO CHASE’S HOME AND TOOK HIM INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

CHASE IS BEING HELD IN THE DIXON COUNTY JAIL.