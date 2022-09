NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY.

THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP.

A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED STOP STICKS AS THE PICKUP WAS TRAVELING SOUTHBOUND ON COUNTY ROADS.

THE PURSUIT ENDED IN WAYNE COUNTY WHEN THE VEHICLE DROVE INTO A CORN FIELD SOUTHWEST OF CARROLL AND THEN STRUCK A TREE.

THE SUSPECT, 31-YEAR-OLD SAMANTHA FREDERICKSEN OF SIOUX CITY, FLED ON FOOT.BUT WAS QUICKLY TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

SHE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE CEDAR COUNTY JAIL.