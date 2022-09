SINCE 1994 THE RONALD MC DONALD HOUSE HAS SERVED AS A COMFORTABLE PLACE TO STAY WHILE CHILDREN RECEIVE MEDICAL CARE IN SIOUX CITY. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHRISTY BATIEN CLARK HAS FOUND A WAY TO RECOVER MORE LIVING SPACE.

WHO CAN STAY AT THE RONALD MC DONALD HOUSE?

THE BEST PART FOR FAMILIES WHO USE THE FACILITY IS THE LOW COST.