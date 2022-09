15 YEAR OLD SKATEBOARDER HIT BY VEHICLE

A 15 YEAR OLD BOY WAS INJURED IN A SKATEBOARDING CRASH EARLY THIS MORNING. SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE NORTHBOUND LANE OF 2400 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AT 4:48 A.M.

UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND A 15 YEAR OLD WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY RIDING A SKATEBOARD IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD.

THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE WAS UNABLE TO AVOID A COLLISION DUE TO THE LACK OF SEEING THE JUVENILE AND THE DARKNESS OF THE ROAD.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.