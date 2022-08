THE MEDIA WAS INVITED, TUESDAY AFTERNOON, TO WITNESS THE PROGRESS ON THE CITY-COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER. RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE L.E.C. AUTHORITY LED THE GATHERING OF MEDIA.

THE PRICE TAG OF THE PROJECT IS AROUND SIXTY-NINE MILLION DOLLARS.

THE PROJECT IS A FEW MONTHS BEHIND, BUT WIECK SAYS THE PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE IN A YEAR.