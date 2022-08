ISU FIELD AGRONOMIST RETIRES AFTER 40 YEARS

THROUGH MORE THAN 40 SEASONS OF FLOODS, DROUGHTS, WEEDS, INSECTS AND OTHER CHALLENGES, JOEL DEJONG HAS WORKED TO HELP FARMERS GET THROUGH TO HARVEST TIME. DEJONG IS RETIRING WEDNESDAY AS A FIELD AGRONOMIST WITH THE IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION, AFTER WORKING MOST OF THOSE 40-PLUS YEARS BASED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

DEJONG SAYS HIS WORK AS A “CROP DOCTOR” HAS BEEN THROUGH PARTNERSHIPS, BUSINESSES, AREA COLLEGES, AND INDIVIDUAL FARMERS.

DEJONG STARTED WITH THE EXTENSION SHORTLY AFTER EARNING HIS FIRST DEGREE FROM IOWA STATE IN 1980 AND HE’S STUCK WITH IT EVER SINCE.

AN OPEN HOUSE IS SCHEDULED FOR DEJONG WEDNESDAY NIGHT FROM 5 TO 7 P-M AT THE LE MARS CONVENTION CENTER. DEJONG SAYS PEOPLE CAN COME AND GO AS THEY WISH, HE JUST WANTS TO EXPRESS HIS GRATITUDE TO THOSE HE’S WORKED WITH OVER THE YEARS.