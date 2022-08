THE SPEED CAMERAS ALONG HAMILTON AND FLOYD BOULEVARD MAY BE MOVED IN THE FUTURE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT JIM CLARK SAYS 1,248 VIOLATIONS WERE SENT OUT LAST MONTH.

HE SAYS THAT NUMBER IS ON THE DECLINE AS MOTORISTS ARE SLOWING DOWN IN THE 3000 BLOCK OF FLOYD AND THE 3300 BLOCK OF HAMILTON.

CLARK SAYS THE DEPARTMENT WILL DISCUSS MOVING THE KIOSKS IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS.

SPEED CAMERA FINES RANGE FROM 100 TO 150 DOLLARS.