OFFICERS SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN SHOTS FIRED CALL

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL MONDAY IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE AREA AT 11:44 A.M. AND FOUND AN ADULT MALE VICTIM UNHARMED.

THE VICTIM WAS ALLEGEDLY CONFRONTED BY AN UNKNOWN MALE AND BECAME INVOLVED IN A VERBAL ARGUMENT.

DURING THE ALTERCATION, THE SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY PRODUCED A HANDGUN AND FIRED A SHOT, WHICH MISSED THE VICTIM.

THE SUSPECT FLED THE SCENE IN A LIGHT-COLORED SUV. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT, PLEASE CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.