ARTSPLASH IS THIS WEEKEND IN SIOUX CITY

THE END OF SUMMER IN SIOUXLAND MEANS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL ARTSPLASH FESTIVAL.

ERIN-WEBBER-DREEZEN, DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER, SAYS ARTSPLASH DRAWS MANY ARTISTS FROM AROUND THE MIDWEST AND THE COUNTRY:

ARTSPLASH HAS BEEN HELD FOR NEARLY THIRTY YEARS.

THE FESTIVAL IS FREE THIS YEAR.

ARTSPLASH TAKES PLACE THIS WEEKEND AROUND THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.