BRIAR CLIFF DEDICATES BASEBALL PARK IMPROVEMENTS

THERE’S A NEW LOOK TO BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY’S BISHOP MUELLER BASEBALL COMPLEX.

NEARLY ONE MILLION DOLLARS WAS RAISED BY ALUMNI AND FRIENDS OF THE UNIVERSITY FOR THE PROJECT WHICH WAS DEDICATED SATURDAY.

DURING THE CELEBRATION, THE CHARGERS UNVEILED THE NEW NAME OF THE FIELD, THE SISTERS OF ST. FRANCIS FIELD.

THE LEAD DONOR, WHO IS AN ALUMNUS, GRACIOUSLY CHOSE TO NAME THE FIELD AFTER THOSE WHO HAD A TREMENDOUS IMPACT ON THEIR EDUCATION WHILE AT BRIAR CLIFF.

THE PRESS BOX IS NAMED FOR JIM WHARTON, A FORMER EMPLOYEE AT THE SCHOOL AND WHOSE WIFE BEV PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS THE UNIVERSITY’S PRESIDENT.

THE MOST RECENT ADDITIONS TO THE BASEBALL COMPLEX INCLUDE NEW DUGOUTS AND AN INDOOR HITTING FACILITY.

THE INDOOR FACILITY HAS TECHNOLOGY THAT TRACKS NUANCES, SUCH AS EXIT VELOCITY OFF A BAT OR SPIN RATE FOR PITCHERS.

A NEW PAVILION AND NEW GRANDSTANDS WERE ALSO ADDED TO IMPROVE AREAS FOR SPECTATORS OF THE GAME.