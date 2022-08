SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS OBTAINS EXPO CENTER NAMING RIGHTS

THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER HAS A NEW NAME.

SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS HAS AGREED TO A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE VENUE TO RENAME IT AS “THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER”.

FRANK KOEKKOEK JR., VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS. SAYS THEY WERE APPROACHED BY THE EXPO CENTER ABOUT THE IDEA:

NAMING1 OC…SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS. :24

DIRK LOHRY PRESIDENT OF THE EXPO CENTER BOARD, SAYS SEABOARD IS A GREAT COMMUNITY PARTNER FOR THE CENTER:

NAMING2 OC……..THIS EXPO CENTER. :16

LOHRY SAYS SINCE OPENING IN SEPTEMBER 2020, THE EXPO CENTER HAS HOSTED OVER 1,500 EVENTS OF ALL TYPES:

NAMING3 OC…..ALL AT ONCE. :12

THE NAMING RIGHTS AGREEMENT INCLUDES A VARIETY OF ASSETS SUCH AS A NEW NAME AND LOGO FOR THE FACILITY, BRANDING INTEGRATION THROUGHOUT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER SPACE, AND OTHER INTERNAL SIGNAGE TO BE UNVEILED LATER.