SCOLARO CHOSEN FOR SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD POST

IT TOOK FIVE ROUNDS OF VOTING FOR THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO COME TO AN AGREEMENT ON WHO THEY WANTED TO FILL A VACANT SEAT ON THE BOARD DURING A SPECIAL MEETING FRIDAY NIGHT.

THE SIX BOARD MEMBERS SPLIT THEIR VOTES BETWEEN FORMER BOARD PRESIDENT FLORA LEE AND LONG TIME SCHOOL TEACHER AND COUNSELOR BERNIE SCOLARO OUT OF SEVEN CANDIDATES WHO APPLIED FOR THE POSITION.

A SECOND VOTE OF THE BOARD SAW MONIQUE SCARLETT SWITCH HER VOTE TO SCOLARO AND JAN GEORGE SWITCH HIS VOTE TO LEE.

THAT 3-3 TIE CONTINUED FOR TWO MORE ROUNDS BEFORE GOERGE SWITCHED HIS VOTE BACK TO SCOLARO IN THE 5TH ROUND TO MAKE IT A 4-2 MAJORITY VOTE.

SCOLARO IMMEDIATELY TOOK HER OATH OF OFFICE AFTER THAT VOTE AND THANKED BOARD MEMBERS FOR THEIR CONFIDENCE IN HER:

SCOLARO OC……..DECISIONS WITH YOU. :31

SCOLARO FILLS THE VACANCY CAUSED BY THE RESIGNATION OF FORMER BOARD MEMBER DR. JULINE ALBERT.

ALBERT’S TERM EXPIRES IN 2023.