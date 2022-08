NEBRASKA TROOPERS READY FOR STATE FAIR FUN

THE NEBRASKA STATE FAIR IS NOW UNDERWAY IN GRAND ISLAND, AND STATE TROOPERS WILL BE BUSY PROVIDING SAFETY AND RECRUITING MESSAGES THERE.

FAIR VISITORS CAN STOP BY THE STATE PATROL BOOTH INSIDE THE PINNACLE BANK EXPO BUILDING TO SEE THE CLASSIC 1993 FORD MUSTANG PATROL VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT THE AGENCY.

THIS YEAR’S BOOTH WILL FEATURE THE OPPORTUNITY FOR KIDS TO RECEIVE THEIR OWN PLASTIC TROOPER HAT.

A NEW ADDITION TO THE BOOTH THIS YEAR IS THE “BANK ON YOUR FUTURE” BASKETBALL HOOP, WHERE VISITORS CAN TAKE A SHOT WHILE WEARING GOGGLES TO SIMULATE ALCOHOL IMPAIRMENT.

TROOPERS AND INVESTIGATORS WILL ALSO PATROL THE FAIRGROUNDS TO KEEP PATRONS SAFE, USING BICYCLES AND ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES.

THE FAIR RUNS THROUGH LABOR DAY.