ERNST TALKS ABOUT FUTURE OF GOP

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THE REPUBLICAN PARTY MUST SCALE BACK A BLOATED GOVERNMENT AND RECALIBRATE U.S. FOREIGN POLICY, BUT SAYS THE “MOST PRESSING” ISSUE FOR THE G-O-P IS ITS STAND AGAINST ABORTION.

ERNST SPOKE THURSDAY NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA, INVITED BY THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION TO DEFINE WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A REPUBLICAN AND WHAT PRINCIPLES ARE PARAMOUNT FOR THE PARTY IN THE FUTURE.

ERNST CREDITED DONALD TRUMP FOR REFOCUSING THE PARTY AND, IN PARTICULAR, COMING UP WITH HIS “DRAIN THE SWAMP” MANTRA.

ERNST SAYS EVEN THE SMALLEST CHANGE IN THE FEDERAL BUREAUCRACY IS A CHALLENGE AND SHE CRITICIZED THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY FOR ESTABLISHING NEW ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS AND TAX CREDITS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

ERNST SAYS CHAOS REIGNS IN THE WORLD AND THE U.S. SHOULD PURSUE REAGAN’S DOCTRINE OF PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.

ERNST IS AMONG CURRENT AND FORMER REPUBLICAN OFFICE HOLDERS WHO’VE BEEN INVITED TO SPEAK AT THE REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AS PART OF ITS “TIME FOR CHOOSING” SERIES.