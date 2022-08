DAVIS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR HIS ROLE IN THE DEATH OF HIS GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER IN AUGUST OF 2018.

26-YEAR-OLD TAYVON DAVIS WAS FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT BY A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY LAST MONTH IN THE DEATH OF 19-MONTH-OLD MAELYNN MYERS.

DAVIS WAS SENTENCED TO AN ADDITIONAL 50 YEARS ON THE CHILD ENDANGERMENT COUNTS, WHICH WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY WITH HIS LIFE SENTENCE.

HE WAS ALSO ORDERED TO PAY $150,000 TO THE INFANT’S ESTATE.