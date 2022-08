RICKETTS PROMOTES INTERNATIONAL TRADE ON U.K. VISIT

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS OVERSEAS LEADING A TRADE MISSION TO THE UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND.

HE SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN FOCUSED ON THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY IN THEIR VISITS IN LONDON:

UK4 OC…….GET DONE :23

RICKETTS SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN TALKING WITH THE INTERNATIONAL TRADE MINISTER ABOUT INSURANCE PRODUCTS:

UK5 OC……STATE OF.NEBRASKA :14

RICKETTS SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING FOR PARTNERSHIPS WITH INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANIES LIKE LLOYDS OF LONDON, WHICH THEY VISITED:

UK6 OC……..UK DOES :12

GOVERNOR RICKETTS AND OTHERS ON THE TRIP WILL ALSO ATTEND THE NEBRASKA VS NORTHWESTERN FOOTBALL GAME SATURDAY IN DUBLIN IRELAND.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story