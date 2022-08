NEW POLICE CHIEF IN VERMILLION, S.D.

THE POLICE DEPARTMENT IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA IS WELCOMING A NEW CHIEF.

CRYSTAL BRADY WAS RECENTLY HIRED FOLLOWING INTERVIEWS WITH THREE FINALISTS EARLIER THIS MONTH.

SHE JOINED THE VERMILLION POLICE DEPARTMENT IN 2000 AND HAS WORKED AS AN OFFICER AND DETECTIVE.

BRADY HAS BEEN THE INVESTIGATIONS LIEUTENANT SINCE 2013.

SHE PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS A DISPATCHER AND AS A JAILER WITH THE CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IN SOUTH DAKOTA.