Nine members of the University of Nebraska football team are awarded Blackshirts.

Team captains Garrett Nelson, Nick Henrich, and Caleb Tannor as well as Myles Farmer, Marques Buford, Colton Feist, Luke Reimer, Quinton Newsome and Ty Robinson received the honor before practice In Dublin, Ireland.

The black practice jerseys are awarded to starters on Nebraska’s defense.

Nebraska faces Northwestern on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Central Time in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin.