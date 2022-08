LITTLE “MUDDY BITES” ARE BECOMING A BIG HIT

A LOCAL STARTUP FIRM WHICH BEGAN SELLING THEIR PRODUCT ONLINE WILL SOON HAVE THEIR CANDY PRODUCT ON THE SHELVES OF WALMART.

MUDDY BITES IS A PARTNERSHIP OF FORMER LE MARS AREA RESIDENT, JARED STEFFES, AND TYLER DE VOS OF GRANVILLE.

STEFFES DESCRIBES A MUDDY BITE.

STEFFES SAYS MUDDY BITES CAME ABOUT BY INSPIRATION.

HE NEEDED A PARTNER TO PRODUCE MUDDY BITES, AND THAT’S HOW TYLER DE VOS GOT INVOLVED:.

THE FIRST MUDDY BITES WERE MADE THREE YEARS AGO BY A CREW OF COLLEGE STUDENTS IN AMES, AND THEY NOW OPERATE OUT OF A FACILITY IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.

A LOT HAS CHANGED SINCE THEN INCLUDING MUDDY BITES BEING CHOSEN EARLIER THIS YEAR BY WAL-MART FOR SALES AT THEIR STORES NATIONWIDE:

MUDDY BITES ARE IN OVER 5200 RETAIL STORES NATIONWIDE.

STEFFES SAYS THEY ARE RAMPING UP PRODUCTION TO MEET AN APRIL WAL-MART DEADLINE.