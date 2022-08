HARD ROCK SALE APPROVED BY IRGC

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE SALE OF THE HARD ROCK CASINO IN SIOUX CITY TO CHRCHILL DOWNS, THE COMPANY WHICH RUNS THE KENTUCKY DERBY.

RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE HARD ROCK NAME WILL STAY

CHURCHILL DOWNS ANNOUNCED IN FEBRUARY THE PROPOSAL TO PURCHASE THE HARD ROCK AND OTHER ASSETS FROM PENINSULA PACIFIC ENTERTAINMENT FOR NEARLY TWO-POINT-FIVE BILLION DOLLARS.

THE APPROVAL CAME AFTER THE COMMISSION GOT A REPORT ON THE CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED BACKGROUND CHECK.

OHORILKO SAYS VIRGINIA REGULATORS HAVE APPROVED THE SALE BECAUSE OF THE INVOLVEMENT OF PENINSULA, AND APPROVAL IS STILL NEEDED FROM NEW YORK, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR THIS FALL.

HE SAYS THE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION DOES NOT EXPECT ANY BIG DIFFERENCES IN OPERATION WHEN THE SALE IS COMPLETED.

PENINSULA PACIFIC ENTERTAINMENT TOOK OVER WHEN THE SIOUX CITY CASINO WAS MOVED FROM A RIVERBOAT TO THE LAND IN 2014 — AND OHORILKO SAYS IT HAS BEEN A SUCCESS STORY:

CHURCHILL DOWNS ALSO OWNS RACETRACKS AND AN ONLINE WAGERING COMPANY.