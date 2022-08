FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL

FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP...

IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL.

THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.

DURING ONE CALL EARLIER IN THE DAY, LEWIS WAS CITED FOR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF FOR CUTTING THE REFRIGERATOR POWER CORD IN THE APARTMENT.

IN THE LAST CALL OF THE DAY, OFFICERS FOUND SEVERAL MORE ITEMS BELONGING TO THE LANDLORD HAD BEEN BROKEN BY LEWIS INCLUDING THE GLASS OVEN DOOR.

THE REFRIGERATOR WAS ALSO KNOCKED OVER INSIDE THE KITCHEN.

POLICE SAY LEWIS HAD BEEN CONSUMING ALCOHOL THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND BECAME INTOXICATED.

THE 4TH CALL WAS THE LAST AS OFFICERS ARRESTED LEWIS FOR DISTURBING THE PEACE AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND TOOK HIM TO THE MADISON COUNTY JAIL.