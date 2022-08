BATS HEADING INDOORS BRING CONCERNS ABOUT RABIES

FALL IS APPROACHING SOON AND SOME PEOPLE ARE ALREADY REPORTING THAT BATS ARE FINDING WAYS TO GET INTO THEIR HOMES.

TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS ALONG WITH THE BATS IS THE FEAR OF RABIES.

BROCK SAYS YOU LITERALLY HAVE TO BE BITTEN BY A RABID ANIMAL TO BECOME INFECTED:

IF YOU ARE BITTEN, BROCK SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TO BRING IN THE ANIMAL THAT BIT YOU FOR TESTING:

IT TAKES ONE OR TWO DAYS TO TEST THE ANIMAL. BROCK SAYS THAT’S PLENTY OF TIME IN MOST CASES TO FIND OUT IF YOU NEED TO GET A SERIES OF SHOTS OR NOT:

BROCK SAYS IF THE ANIMAL TESTS POSITIVE, THERE IS A SERIES OF VACCINES TO ADMINISTER IMMEDIATELY,

HE SAYS THOSE SHOTS MAKE RABIES 100% PREVENTABLE.

BROCK SAYS IF YOUR PET HAS A RABIES EXPOSURE, YOU SHOULD TAKE IT TO YOUR VETERINARIAN FOR TREATMENT.

