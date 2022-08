AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DROWNING AT RIVERSIDE HOME

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED AT A HOME IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY EVENING.

SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE AND POLICE PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A DROWNING AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 2000 BLOCK OF FAIRBANKS STREET AROUND 6:10 P.M.

A 2-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN AN ABOVE-GROUND POOL.

THE CHILD WAS LIFE-FLIGHTED TO A HOSPITAL IN OMAHA AND IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

POLICE SAY THE CHILD HAD CLIMBED INTO THE POOL THAT WAS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING DRAINED. WHEN THE PARENT BECAME AWARE OF THE SITUATION AND FOUND THE UNRESPONSIVE CHILD IN THE POOL.

INVESTIGATORS SAY BASED ON THE EVIDENCE, IT DOES NOT APPEAR THAT THE PARENT ACTED IN A CRIMINALLY NEGLECTFUL MANNER IN THIS TRAGIC INCIDENT.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.