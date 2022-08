WOODBURY SUPERVISORS RESTRICT WIND TURBINE CONSTRUCTION

THE POTENTIAL FOR WIND ENERGY DEVELOPMENT IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAS BEEN LIMITED.

THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS VOTED 3-2 TUESDAY EVENING TO INCREASE THE SETBACK DISTANCE FOR WIND TURBINES FROM 12-HUNDRED-50 FEET TO 25-HUNDRED.

THE CHANGE WILL PREVENT MID-AMERICAN ENERGY FROM BUILDING THE 90-PLUS WIND TURBINES PROPOSED IN ITS SIOUXLAND WIND FARM PROJECT.

MANY RESIDENTS SHOWED UP TO PUBLIC HEARINGS THE PAST THREE WEEKS TO SUPPORT THE AMENDED ORDINANCE, CITING SAFETY CONCERNS.

SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR WAS AMONG THE MAJORITY AGREEING WITH THE ALMOST 900 COUNTY RESIDENTS THAT SIGNED A PETITION SUPPORTING THE CHANGE:

ROCKY DE WITT AND MATTHEW UNG VOTED WITH TAYLOR IN THE MAJORITY.

KEITH RADIG AND JUSTIN WRIGHT VOTED NO.

REPRESENTATIVES FROM MIDAMERICAN ENERGY OPPOSED THE MEASURE.