TRANSIENT & PANHANDLING COMPLAINTS INCREASE

COMPLAINTS FROM THE PUBLIC REGARDING TRANSIENTS PANHANDLING, LOITERING OR SLEEPING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AND BEGGING FOR MONEY AT BUSY INTERSECTIONS ARE ON THE RISE IN SIOUX CITY THIS SUMMER.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS SOME OF THOSE ACTIVITIES ARE PROTECTED BY LAW:

THERE ARE LIMITS TO BUSY INTERSECTION BEGGING, WHERE THE PANHANDLERS MUST HAVE A WIDE AREA TO STAND OUT OF TRAFFIC:

MCCLURE SAYS THE BEST WAY FOR YOU TO DEAL WITH THEM IS TO DO NOTHING:

HE SAYS WHEN YOU GIVE THEM MONEY, YOU ARE PERPETUATING THE SITUATION.

ANYONE WHO FEELS THREATENED BY THEM OR IS HARASSED, SHOULD REPORT THE INCIDENT TO POLICE:

PRIVATE PROPERTY IS A DIFFERENT STORY, WHERE YOU DO NOT HAVE TO ALLOW TRANSIENTS TO CAMP OUT, SLEEP OR BEG ON YOUR RESIDENTIAL OR BUSINESS PROPERTY:

THERE’S ALSO AN ORDINANCE PREVENTING TRANSIENTS FROM CAMPING OR SLEEPING IN CITY PARKS.

MCCLURE SAYS COMPLAINTS ABOUT TRANSIENTS AND PANHANDLERS ARE UP SLIGHTLY FROM A YEAR AGO IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA.