SPIRIT LAKE SCHOOLS PLAN TO HAVE ARMED STAFF IN BUILDING

SPIRIT LAKE’S SCHOOL BOARD HELD A SPECIAL MEETING THIS WEEK TO SHARE A PLAN TO INCREASE SECURITY ON SCHOOL GROUNDS AND POSSIBLY SCHOOL EVENTS.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THE GOAL IS TO HAVE 10 ANONYMOUS STAFF MEMBERS ON SCHOOL GROUNDS WHO WOULD CARRY A CONCEALED GUN.

SUPERINTENDED DAVID SMITH SAYS NONE OF THE 10 WOULD BE TEACHERS, AS HE WANTS TO KEEP GUNS OUT OF CLASSROOMS, BUT HAVING OTHERS INSIDE THE BUILDING WHO ARE ARMED IS KEY TO RESPONDING TO AN ACTIVE SHOOTER.

SPIRIT LAKE HAS SECURITY MEASURES IN PLACE TO LIMIT ACCESS TO SCHOOL FACILITIES.

ANGELA OLSEN, DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL PROJECTS FOR THE DISTRICT, SAYS TRAGIC SCHOOL SHOOTINGS ELSEWHERE INVOLVING STUDENTS SHOWS THAT MAY NOT BE ENOUGH.

THE TEN PEOPLE SANCTIONED BY THE SPIRIT LAKE DISTRICT TO CARRY A CONCEALED WEAPON ON SCHOOL GROUNDS WILL HAVE TO COMPLETE A FIVE-DAY, 40 HOUR TRAINING COURSE CONDUCTED BY A DICKINSON COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF AND HAVE A LICENSE TO CARRY A FIREARM.

