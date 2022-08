NEBRASKA TROOPERS TAKE 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS TUESDAY IN NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY.

TROOPERS CONDUCTED 35 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 156 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW.

THEY PLACED 16 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE.

VEHICLES ARE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE FOR A VARIETY OF REASONS RELATING TO BAD BRAKES OR TIRES, OR OTHER PROBLEMS THAT POSE IMMEDIATE SAFETY RISKS.

ONE DRIVER WAS PLACED OUT OF SERVICE.

17 VEHICLES HAD NO CRITICAL SAFETY VIOLATIONS.