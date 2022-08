GRASSLEY & FRANKEN TO DEBATE IN OCTOBER

U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY HAS AGREED TO AN OCTOBER DEBATE WITH HIS CHALLENGER MICHAEL FRANKEN.

IOWA P-B-S WILL HOST THE BROADCAST OCTOBER 6TH AT 7:00 P-M.

THE DEBATE WILL GIVE THE REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT GRASSLEY AND HIS DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT FRANKEN A CHANCE TO DISCUSS THEIR POLITICAL POSITIONS AND ANSWER QUESTIONS AHEAD OF THE MIDTERM ELECTION IN NOVEMBER.

FRANKEN DEFEATED FORMER CONGRESSWOMAN ABBY FINKENAUER IN THE JUNE PRIMARY.

GRASSLEY IS RUNNING FOR AN EIGHTH SIX-YEAR TERM.