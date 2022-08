9-8-8 SUICIDE PRREVENTION LINE GENERATING LOTS OF CALLS

THE 9-8-8 NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE LAUNCHED IN THE MIDDLE OF JULY AND THE VOLUME OF CALLS AND TEXTS FROM IOWANS SEEKING HELP HAS GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY.

PEGGY HUPPERT IS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA CHAPTER OF THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS.

SINCE THE 9-8-8 TEXT SERVICE LAUNCHED JULY 16TH, MORE THAN 535 IOWANS HAVE CHATTED WITH A COUNSELOR.

ACCORDING TO THE CONTRACTOR HANDLING PHONE CALLS, 56 OF THE PEOPLE WHO DIALED 9-8-8 FROM IOWA IN JULY WERE AT HIGH RISK OF SUICIDE.

HUPPERT SAYS THE STAFF ON THE 9-8-8 SYSTEM ARE TRAINED TO PROVIDE COUNSELING AND ASSESS WHAT SERVICES THE PERSON MAY NEED.

IN THE MONTH OF JULY, 9-8-8 COUNSELORS WHO RECEIVED CALLS REFERRED 325 IOWANS TO OTHER MENTAL HEALTH PROVIDERS.

