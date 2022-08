LOTS OF “FIRSTS” ON FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL IN SIOUX CITY

TUESDAY MARKED THE FIRST DAY OF CLASSES FOR SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND THERE WERE SEVERAL OTHER FIRSTS IN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT.

INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT DR. ROD EARLEYWINE WAS WELCOMING FACULTY AND STUDENTS BACK ON HIS FIRST DAY OVERSEEING THE DISTRICT WITH CLASSES IN SESSION:

THE SUPERINTENDENT WAS OUT EARLY, SEEING OFF SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS ON THEIR FIRST ROUTES, AND VISITING THE NEW HUNT ELEMENTARY ON ITS FIRST DAY OF CLASSES:

IT WAS A FIRST FOR EVERYTHING AT THE NEW HUNT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

JODY NIEUWENDORP IS THE MUSIC TEACHER AT THE NEW SCHOOL:

A SCHOOL WITH AIR CONDITIONING IS A FIRST FOR HER AS NIEUWENDORP TAUGHT AT THE OLD HUNT SCHOOL, AND THEN MOVED WITH THE STUDENTS TO THE OLD CRESCENT PARK BUILDING WHILE THE NEW SCHOOL WAS BUILT:

CARLA IS A 3RD GRADER WHO IS ONE OF THE FIRST STUDENTS ATTENDING CLASSES IN THE NEW SCHOOL:

CARLA HAS HER VERY OWN LOCKER, ANOTHER FIRST, WHICH SHE SAYS IS PRETTY COOL.