LOCAL FINES ARE STIFF FOR STOPPED SCHOOL BUS VIOLATIONS

SCHOOL BUSES ARE BACK ON THE STREETS OF SIOUX CITY FOR THE START OF THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR.

IT’S AGAINST THE LAW FOR DRIVERS TO PASS A STOPPED SCHOOL BUS WITH THE STOP ARM EXTENDED TO ALLOW STUDENTS TO GET ON OR OFF THE BUS.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS FINES ARE STEEP FOR DRIVERS WHO ARE CAUGHT DRIVING AROUND A STOPPED SCHOOL BUS.

SEVERAL DRIVERS WERE TICKETED LAST SCHOOL YEAR:

MOST LOCAL BUSES HAVE EXTERNAL VIDEO CAMERAS TO RECORD VIOLATORS AND SGT. CLARK SAYS IF YOU ARE CAUGHT A SECOND TIME FOR THAT VIOLATION, YOU WON’T BE DRIVING FOR AWHILE:

LAST YEAR 115 INCIDENTS WERE RECORDED BY THE SCHOOL BUS VIDEO CAMERAS AND FORWARDED TO CITY POLICE FOR REVIEW..