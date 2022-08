GRASSLEY SAYS POOR VETTING ALLOWED 70 DANGEROUS PEOPLE INTO AMERICA

MANY THOUSANDS OF REFUGEES FROM AFGHANISTAN HAVE FOUND NEW HOMES IN THE U-S IN RECENT MONTHS, WITH SEVERAL HUNDRED SETTLING IN IOWA.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS THERE’S NEW EVIDENCE SEVERAL DOZEN OF THEM SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTRY.

F-B-I DIRECTOR CHRIS WRAY APPEARED BEFORE A SENATE PANEL EARLIER THIS MONTH AND GRASSLEY ASKED HIM WHERE THOSE AFGHANS WHO ARE POSSIBLE SECURITY THREATS WERE LOCATED.

HE SAYS WRAY DIDN’T KNOW, BUT PROMISED TO FIND OUT AND GET BACK TO THEM. GRASSLEY SAYS THE SECURITY SCREENINGS WERE INSUFFICIENT.

GRASSLEY SAYS THERE NEEDS TO BE MORE TRANSPARENCY ABOUT THE AFGHAN REFUGEES WHO WERE FLAGGED BY THE NATIONAL GROUND INTELLIGENCE CENTER AS POTENTIAL SECURITY THREATS.

HE SAYS THERE’S NO WAY TO KNOW IF ANY OF THE AFGHANS WHO NOW LIVE IN IOWA ARE AMONG THOSE WHO ARE POTENTIAL SECURITY THREATS. BUT HE’S CONFIDENT THE VAST MAJORITY OF THE REFUGEES ARE “HARD WORKING” PEOPLE AND WILL CONTRIBUTE TO IOWA’S ECONOMY.

AT LEAST 700 AFGHAN REFUGEES HAVE SETTLED IN IOWA IN THE PAST YEAR, ACCORDING TO THE REFUGEE ALLIANCE OF CENTRAL IOWA.