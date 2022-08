ETHICS COMPLAINT AGAINST NOEM FORWARDED TO ATTY GEN

THE SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY BOARD IS REFERRING AN ETHICS COMPLAINT INVOLVING GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TO THE STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE FOR INVESTIGATION.

THE BOARD DETERMINED THAT “APPROPRIATE ACTION” COULD BE TAKEN AGAINST NOEM, BUT DIDN’T SPECIFY A SPECIFIC COURSE.

THE BOARD ISSUED A FINDING THAT THE COMPLAINT THAT NOEM FLEW ON STATE-OWNED AIRPLANES TO POLITICAL EVENTS SHOULD BE LOOKED INTO FURTHER.

NOEM FACES ANOTHER COMPLAINT ALLEGING THAT SHE INTERFERED WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND REGULATION, THAT DENIED HER DAUGHTER’S APPLICATION FOR AN APPRAISER’S LICENSE IN 2020.

THE GOVERNOR’S COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR ISSUED A STATEMENT LAST NIGHT SAYING THE BOARD’S ACTIONS “DID NOT FOLLOW STATE LAW OR PRECEDENT” AND CALLING THE ALLEGATIONS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED.