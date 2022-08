FIRE RESCUE UNITS FROM LOCAL COMMUNITIES WERE DISPATCHED TO 260TH STREET NEAR CF INDUSTRIES TUESDAY MORNING WHEN A TANKER TRUCK CARRYING AMMONIA ROLLED ONTO ITS SIDE.

SALIX AND SGT BLUFF FIRE PERSONNEL RESPONDED AROUND 9:15 A.M. AND SIOUX CITY’S HAZ-MAT UNIT WAS SENT TO THE SCENE.

260TH STREET WAS BLOCKED TO TRAFFIC AND A TOW TRUCK WAS DISPATCHED TO HELP RIGHT THE TANKER.

AUTHORITIES SAY NO AMMONIA LEAKED FROM THE TRUCK AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.