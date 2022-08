U.S. HOUSE BILL FILED TO PROTECT MT. RUSHMORE

SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON HAS INTRODUCED THE MOUNT RUSHMORE PROTECTION ACT IN THE U.S. HOUSE.

JOHNSON’S BILL IS IN RESPONSE TO FORMER NBA PLAYER JALEN ROSE CALLING TO RETIRE MOUNT RUSHMORE BECAUSE IT IS OFFENSIVE.

JOHNSON SAYS THE MOUNT RUSHMORE PROTECTION ACT PROHIBITS THE USE OF FEDERAL FUNDS TO ALTER, CHANGE, DESTROY, OR REMOVE THE LIKENESS, THE NAME OF, OR ANY OF THE FACES ON THE MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL.

JOHNSON SAYS THE FOUR PRESIDENTS ON MOUNT RUSHMORE CHAMPIONED THE CAUSE OF FREEDOM, AND WHILE OUR NATION HAS AN IMPERFECT PAST, THE CALLS TO CANCEL MOUNT RUSHMORE WILL NOT MOVE OUR NATION FORWARD.

ROSE SAID IN A VIDEO POST ON TWITTER THAT MOUNT RUSHMORE SHOULD BE OFFENSIVE TO ALL OF US, ESPECIALLY NATIVE AMERICANS, BECAUSE THEIR LAND WAS STOLEN FROM THEM.

ROSE SAYS WE SHOULD STOP USING MOUNT RUSHMORE TO REFER TO A TEAM’S GREATEST PLAYERS OR A SINGER’S GREATEST HITS AMONG OTHER COMPARISONS.