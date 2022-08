SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS TO HOST PREVIEW NIGHT FOR FAMILIES

SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS RETURN TO CLASSES TUESDAY, BUT PARENTS AND STUDENTS CAN VISIT THEIR SCHOOL, MEET THEIR TEACHERS AND DROP OFF SCHOOL SUPPLIES THIS EVENING.

A SNEAK PEEK FOR PRE SCHOOL, TRANSITIONAL KINDERGARTEN AND KINDERGARTEN WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 4 P.M. UNTIL 6 P.M.

STUDENTS AND PARENTS IN GRADES ONE THROUGH FIVE AND MIDDLE SCHOOL MAY ATTEND THEIR BUILDINGS FROM 5 P.M. UNTIL 7 P.M.

PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOLS WILL BE OPEN FROM 6 P.M. UNTIL 8 P.M.

FAMILIES SHOULD LABEL THEIR CHILD’S SCHOOL SUPPLIES WITH A PERMANENT MARKER AHEAD OF TIME TO HELP TEACHERS KEEP THE MATERIALS TOGETHER.