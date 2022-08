SIOUX CITY AWARDED $7 MILLION TRAIL GRANT

THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOP-MENT AUTHORITY HAS AWARDED SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS TO THE CITIES OF SIOUX CITY, SERGEANT BLUFF AND LE MARS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRAIL SYSTEM.

SIOUX CITY’S PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT APPLIED FOR THE RECREATION GRANT AND DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE AWARD SETS A TIMETABLE IN MOTION TO GET THE TRAIL CONSTRUCTION ROLLING:

TRAIL3 OC…RIGHT AWAY. :12

THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRAIL SYSTEM WILL CONNECT 5 PROJECTS TOTALING NEARLY 26 MILES OF TRAIL, INCLUDING THE PLYWOOD TRAIL AND LOESS HILLS SCENIC TRAIL.

ONCE COMPLETED, THE REGIONAL TRAIL SYSTEM WILL PROVIDE USERS WITH OVER 100 MILES OF TRAIL ON A CONTINUOUS TRAIL NETWORK.