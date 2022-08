SCHOOL START MEANS STOP FOR SCHOOL BUSES

TUESDAY MARKS THE FIRST DAY OF CLASSES FOR SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

DRIVERS SHOULD BE AWARE OF STUDENTS GOING TO AND FROM CLASSES IN THE MORNINGS AND AFTERNOONS. AND ALSO REMEMBER THE RULES FOR STOPPED SCHOOL BUSES.

DRIVERS MAY NOT PASS A STOPPED SCHOOL BUS WITH THE STOP ARM EXTENDED TO ALLOW STUDENTS TO GET ON OR OFF THE BUS.

THOSE STOP ARMS ARE SAFETY DEVICES THAT PROTECT STUDENTS FROM BEING STRUCK.

DRIVERS WHO RUN THE SCHOOL BUS STOP SIGN WILL BE IDENTIFIED AND TICKETED AS MOST LOCAL BUSES NOW HAVE EXTERNAL VIDEO CAMERAS TO RECORD VIOLATORS.

THE VIDEO ALLOWS THE DISTRICT TO OBTAIN THE LICENSE PLATE, MAKE AND MODEL OF THE CAR, AND SOMETIMES A VIEW OF THE DRIVER.

THAT INFORMATION IS TURNED OVER TO CITY POLICE FOR REVIEW AND A POSSIBLE COSTLY CITATION: