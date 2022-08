RSV RESPIRATORY ILLNESS ON THE INCREASE

THE RESPIRATORY VIRUS KNOWN AS R-S-V IS ON THE INCREASE IN SIOUXLAND.

RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS IS USUALLY ASSOCIATED WITH INFANTS AND THE ELDERLY, AND DR. STEVEN JOYCE OF MERCYONE SAYS THERE’S BEEN A RECENT INCREASE IN CASES AMONG OLDER ADULTS:

DR. JOYCE SAYS WITH KIDS HEADING BACK TO SCHOOL, IT’S IMPORTANT THAT PARENTS KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR SYMPTOMS:

HE SAYS MUCH LIKE THE COMMON COLD, THERE’S NO SPECIFIC CURE AND THE AILMENT HAS TO RUN ITS COURSE:

THE VIRUS IS SPREAD BY PEOPLE COUGHING AND SNEEZING AND OFF OF SURFACES. FREQUENT HAND WASHING IS A PREVENTATIVE MEASURE FOR IT AND HE ADVISES TO STAY HOME IF YOU ARE ILL.

DR. JOYCE SAYS R-S-V WILL USUALLY RUN ITS COURSE OVER 7 TO 10 DAYS.