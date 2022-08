RICKETTS LEADS TRADE MISSION TO U.K. & IRELAND

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS LEADING A DELEGATION OF STATE LEADERS ON A TRADE MISSION TO THE UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND THIS WEEK.

RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA TOUCHES EVERY CORNER OF THE GLOBE WITH THE CROPS FARMERS GROW, LIVESTOCK THEY RAISE, PLUS PRODUCTS NEBRASKANS MAKE AND SERVICES THEY PROVIDE.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS NEBRASKA EXPORTS AROUND TEN BILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF GOODS AND SERVICES WORLDWIDE.

HE SAYS THE U-K AND IRELAND ARE KEY TRADING PARTNERS FOR NEBRASKA AND STRENGTHENING TIES WITH THESE COUNTRIES WILL RAISE THE PROFILE OF THE STATE IN EUROPE AND ENCOURAGE NEW INVESTMENT IN NEBRASKA COMMUNITIES