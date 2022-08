NW IOWA WOMAN WORKS TO HELP UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

A MAURICE, IOWA, NATIVE WHO HAS LIVED IN UKRAINE FOR OVER 15 YEARS, IS BACK IN THE AREA TO CONNECT WITH HER FAMILY AND HER MISSION SUPPORTERS.

IT’S NOW BEEN SIX MONTHS SINCE RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE.

INITIALLY, MIRANDA HEYTSI AND HER HUSBAND AND THEIR CHURCH MINISTERED TO REFUGEES FLEEING THE COUNTRY.

NOW THEY WORK WITH REFUGEES WHO STAYED IN THEIR CITY OF TYACHIV.

HEYTSI1 OC….WITH US RIGHT NOW :27

THE HEYTSI’S NEW LIFE CHURCH IS TAKING ON A HUGE TASK, PROVIDING FOR SOME 200 REFUGEES IN THEIR CARE.

HEYTSI2 OC:…..NEEDED FOR LIFE. :22

THEIR SMALL CHURCH, WITH 30 ADULT MEMBERS, WORKS TO FIND PLACES FOR REFUGEES TO STAY, AND SOME JOIN THEM IN THEIR CHURCH WORK.

HEYTSI3 OC……..LIVING WITH THEM :25

MIRANDA HEYTSI ATTENDED SCHOOL IN SIOUX CENTER AND ORANGE CITY AND FIRST TRAVELED TO UKRAINE IN 1999 WHILE A COLLEGE STUDENT.

MIRANDA MARRIED HER HUSBAND VASYA IN 2006, AND HAS LIVED IN THAT COUNTRY EVER SINCE.

THEY FORMED NEW LIFE CHURCH IN TYACHIV, LOCATED IN SOUTHWEST UKRAINE.

John Slegers KLEM