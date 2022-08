GOP DOMINATES STRAW POLL AT IOWA STATE FAIR

MORE THAN 2,600 INDIVIDUALS CAST VOTES IN A POLITICAL STRAW POLL CONDUCTED BY THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE AT THE JUST CONCLUDED IOWA STATE FAIR.

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE STRAW POLL WAS CONDUCTED ON IPADS AT THEIR BOOTH INSIDE THE VARIED INDUSTRIES BUILDING:

PATEVOTE OC………GENERAL ELECTION. :18

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES WON ALL SIX RACES IN THE POLL IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GOVERNOR’S RACES.

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY WAS THE FAVORITE CHOICE IN THE U.S. SENATE RACE, GARNERING 59% OF THE VOTES CAST OVER DEMOCRAT MICHAEL FRANKEN’S 34%.

INCUMBENT KIM REYNOLDS WON THE STRAW POLL IN THE GOVERNOR’S RACE, WITH 57% OF THE VOTE WITH DEMOCRAT DEIDRE DEJEAR SECOND WITH 30% AND LIBERTARIAN RICK STEWART THIRD AT 9%.

ALL FOUR U.S. HOUSE RACES WERE TOPPED BY REPUBLICANS INCLUDING FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WITH 63%, DEMOCRAT RYAN MELTON SECOND AT 23% AND BRYAN JACK HOLDER OF THE LIBERTY CAUCUS THIRD AT 10%.