PATRIOTIC QUILTS TO BE DISPLAYED IN LE MARS

PLYMOUTH COUNTY’S HISTORICAL MUSEUM WILL HOST A QUILT DISPLAY TO REMEMBER THE 9/11 ATTACKS NEXT MONTH.

NEARLY 50 QUILTS OF VALOR MAY BE VIEWED AT THE HISTORICAL MUSEUM FROM SEPTEMBER 1ST THROUGH OCTOBER 9TH.

THE QUILTS, WHICH WERE GIVEN TO PLYMOUTH COUNTY VETERANS, WILL ALL BE DISPLAYED IN ONE PLACE FOR THE FIRST TIME.

THE DISPLAY MARKS THE 21ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE 9/11 ATTACKS.

THE MUSEUM IS LOCATED AT 335 1ST AVENUE SOUTHWEST IN LE MARS.

IT’S OPEN THURSDAYS THROUGH SUNDAYS FROM 1 TO 5 PM. ADMISSION IS FREE.