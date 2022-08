IOWA STATE FAIR SETS NEW RECORDS

THE IOWA STATE FAIR SET AN ALL-TIME RECORD FOR THE HIGHEST ONE-DAY ATTENDANCE SATURDAY WITH 128,298 ATTENDEES ON AUGUST 20TH.

THAT ALSO PUT THE TOTAL ATTENDANCE OVER THE MILLION MARK FOR THIS YEAR.

THE PREVIOUS ONE DAY RECORD WAS 127,277 PEOPLE ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, OF 1991.

ALSO ON SATURDAY THE STATE FAIR CRUSHED THE GUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR THE LARGEST CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT WITH 730 PARTICIPANTS.

THE PREVIOUS RECORD WAS SET IN 2019 WITH 444 PARTICIPANTS IN SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA.

THE IOWA STATE FAIR HAS BEEN RECORDING ATTENDANCE NUMBERS OVER 1 MILLION VISITORS SINCE 2002, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE 2020 FAIR, WHICH WAS NOT HELD DUE TO COVID.

THE FAIR WRAPPED UP SUNDAY.

Photo courtesy Iowa State Fair