HARTLEY WOMAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION

A HARTLEY, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A JUNE INCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY.

ON FRIDAY, SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ARRESTED 37-YEAR-OLD BREA TSCHOPP,

THE ARREST STEMMED FROM A 9-1-1 CALL ON JUNE 8TH, FROM A MOTORIST WHO STATED TSCHOPP WAS DRIVING HER VEHICLE IN AN UNSAFE MANNER ON HIGHWAY 18, WEST OF HULL.

DEPUTIES LOCATED TSCHOPP, STOPPED HER AND SUSPECTED THAT SHE WAS UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A DRUG.

HER CHILDREN WERE PASSENGERS IN THE VEHICLE AT THE TIME.

TSCHOPP WAS CHARGED WITH THIRD OFFENSE O-W-I AND TWO COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERT AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES ASSISTED IN THE INVESTIGATION.