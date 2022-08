CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING ON NEAR NORTHSIDE

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT HAPPENED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING ON THE NEAR NORTHSIDE.

OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 1500 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE AVENUE AROUND 4:15 A.M. FOR A SHOTS FIRED CALL.

THEY LOCATED A MALE VICTIM IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF VIRGINA STREET WITH A SINGLE GUNSHOT WOUND..

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE WITH A NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS LATER RELEASED.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION.