THE CITY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON GOT OFF TO A GREAT START ON FRIDAY (AUG 20TH).

TWO METRO TEAMS PLAYED THEIR FIRST GAME BEFORE THE START OF CLASSES THIS COMING WEEK.

THE WEST WOLVERINES WON THEIR OPENER ON THE ROAD, ROLLING PAST COUNCIL BLUFFS THOMAS JEFFERSON 46-20.

IT’S THEIR FIRST WIN SINCE 2018.

EAST HIGH’S BLACK RAIDERS ALSO START THE NEW SEASON 1-0.

EAST WON AT GLENWOOD 50-33.

IT WAS A LATE NIGHT FOR THE BLACK RAIDERS AS THUNDERSTORMS CAUSED A DELAY OF AROUND AN HOUR AT THE GAME.