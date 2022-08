SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR ATM THEFT SUSPECTS

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE TRYING TO DETERMINE THE IDENTITY OF TWO SUSPECTS WHO BROKE INTO AN A-T-M LOCATED AT 1901 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE ABOUT 4:50 AM ON AUGUST 15TH.

THE UNKNOWN SUBJECTS REMOVED THE MONEY AND FLED IN A TRUCK THAT WAS STOLEN OUT OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THAT TRUCK WAS LOCATED SEVERAL BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE THEFT.

THE TWO SUSPECTS CONCEALED THEIR FACES BUT APPEAR TO BE BLACK MALES OF AVERAGE HEIGHT AND MEDIUM BUILD.

THE AMOUNT OF MONEY TAKEN OUT OF THE A-T-M HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE THEFT SHOULD CONTACT THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.