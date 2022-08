SGT. FLOYD MEMORIAL ENCAMPMENT BEGINS

THE ANNUAL SERGEANT FLOYD MEMORIAL ENCAMPMENT IS TAKING PLACE THIS WEEKEND IN SIOUX CITY NEAR THE RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER ALONG LARSEN PARK ROAD.

DAN WHITLOCK IS A MEMBER OF THE SERGEANT FLOYD TRI-STATE CHAPTER, WHICH RECREATES WHAT WAS KNOWN AS THE CORP OF DISCOVERY EXPEDITION.

SGT. CHARLES FLOYD WAS THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK PARTY TO DIE DURING THE EXPLORATION OF THE LAND ACQUIRED IN THE LOUISIANA PURCHASE.

HE WILL BE HONORED IN TWO CEREMONIES, THE FIRST AT 10 A.M. SATURDAY WHEN A PAINTED ROCK PATTERNED AFTER THE FREEDOM ROCKS IN IOWA WILL BE DEDICATED

FLOYD WAS BURIED ON A BLUFF OVERLOOKING THE MISSOURI RIVER WHERE A MONUMENT TO HIM NOW STANDS.

AT 6 P.M. SATURDAY EVENING, A RE-ENACTMENT OF HIS BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE THERE.

IF YOU ARE ATTENDING THE ROCK DEDICATION, YOU SHOULD PARK AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER WEST LOT AND WALK THE TRAIL TO THE SITE.

THE ACTIVITIES FOR ALL EVENTS ARE FREE ON BOTH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.